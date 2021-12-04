RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.