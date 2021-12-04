RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kadant by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 323.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadant by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.27 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average is $199.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

