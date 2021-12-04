RMB Capital Management LLC Has $35.66 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $35,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $206.37 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average of $200.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

