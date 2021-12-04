RMB Capital Management LLC Has $47.97 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $47,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

SIVB opened at $674.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $709.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.