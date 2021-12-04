Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,244 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $114,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

