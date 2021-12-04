Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,420,222 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,967.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $104,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 749.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,482.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $38.27 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

