Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 72,075 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Hershey worth $126,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hershey by 138.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 179,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

