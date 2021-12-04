Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,716 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $85,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

