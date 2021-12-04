Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $119.24 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $199.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $201.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

