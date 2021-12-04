Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $80,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

