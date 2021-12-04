Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 50,293 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $97,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

