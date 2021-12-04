Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 820,780 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 820,780 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $72,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

