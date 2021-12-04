Robert W. Baird Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

