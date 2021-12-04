ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.13. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

