Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,350 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,187.91 ($28.59).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,646.60 ($21.51) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,680.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,499.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £187.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

