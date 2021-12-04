Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,848,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $100,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

