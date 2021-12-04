Royal Bank of Canada Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,927,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

