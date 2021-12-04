Royal Bank of Canada Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graham were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $575.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.82. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $446.90 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

