Royal Bank of Canada Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of TravelCenters of America worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TA opened at $50.54 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

