Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.98.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

