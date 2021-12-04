Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,699 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 61,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

