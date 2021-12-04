Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$183.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

