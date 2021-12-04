Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

