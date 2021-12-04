Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of RGT stock remained flat at $$15.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

