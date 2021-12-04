RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 40,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $899.57 million, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
