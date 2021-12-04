RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 40,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $899.57 million, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

