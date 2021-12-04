RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

