Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,724 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

