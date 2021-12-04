Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 11,171 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,810,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $76.52.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

