Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 17,338 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

ISTB stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

