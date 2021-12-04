Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

BND stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

