Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,662 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

