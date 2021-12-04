Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €155.00 to €145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Safran traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 195004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.