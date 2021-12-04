Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Shares of SMSEY opened at $9.19 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsonite International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

