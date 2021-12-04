Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.90 and a 200-day moving average of €86.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

