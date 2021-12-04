SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $407.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $407.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $348.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.99. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

