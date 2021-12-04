Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCND stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.21. Scientific Industries has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

