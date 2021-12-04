Scotiabank Lowers AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$47.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AOCIF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

