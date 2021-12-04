Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.22 ($83.21).

G24 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day moving average of €66.63.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.