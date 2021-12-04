Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.48 and its 200 day moving average is €66.63. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

