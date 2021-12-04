Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $105.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

