Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.94 on Friday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $660.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Koppers by 2,021.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

