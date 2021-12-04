SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. SecureWorks has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

