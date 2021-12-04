Serabi Gold’s (SRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.47. The stock has a market cap of £52.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.

In other Serabi Gold news, insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

