ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 866.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $613.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.49, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

