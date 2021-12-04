Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 631.43 ($8.25).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 624.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 616.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.