SHIBA INU (SHIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.83 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and approximately $3.83 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.45 or 0.08265634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.86 or 0.98780776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00020219 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,567,680,490 coins and its circulating supply is 549,014,290,465,342 coins. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

