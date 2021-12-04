Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$18.79 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.