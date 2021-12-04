Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Grows By 33.9%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,770.0 days.
OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
About AB SKF (publ)
