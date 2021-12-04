Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Expands By 23.7%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,626,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.