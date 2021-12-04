Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declines By 24.6%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

